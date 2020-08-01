Creative Planning Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,381,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIM stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

