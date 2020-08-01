Creative Planning Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,699,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Infosys by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

INFY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

