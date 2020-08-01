Creative Planning Has $671,000 Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetApp were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

NTAP stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

