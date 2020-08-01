Creative Planning Sells 5,271 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,697,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. TD Securities cut Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

NYSE NBL opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.