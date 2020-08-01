Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $37,079,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after acquiring an additional 205,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $6,985,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

