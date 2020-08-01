Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $355.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

