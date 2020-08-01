Creative Planning Decreases Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of AMX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.72. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

