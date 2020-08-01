ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $119.38 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $125.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.