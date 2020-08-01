James J. Filler Buys 511 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,154.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 829,333 shares in the company, valued at $60,300,802.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

