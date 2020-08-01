Robert E. Mccracken Acquires 3,500 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after buying an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.