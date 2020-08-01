Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.44 ($60.04).

ETR:BAS opened at €46.81 ($52.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.61. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

