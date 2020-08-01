Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Purchases 500,000 Shares of Venturex Resources Ltd (ASX:VXR) Stock

Venturex Resources Ltd (ASX:VXR) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($21,575.34).

Anthony (Tony) Kiernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony (Tony) Kiernan purchased 545,454 shares of Venturex Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($20,547.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.08. Venturex Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of A$0.21 ($0.14).

Venturex Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits and tenements covering 6,000 hectares of the Panorama Trend located near Port Hedland, Pilbara, Western Australia.

