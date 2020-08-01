Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €50.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.44 ($60.04).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €46.81 ($52.60) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.