Robert F. Mccadden Purchases 1,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $68,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,318. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UHT opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,454,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,090,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 257,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

