Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

