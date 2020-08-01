Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.11% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
About Marathon Gold
