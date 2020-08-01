Cosan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,184% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 34,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 71.6% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

CZZ stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

