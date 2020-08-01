Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.65.

MIME opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.25, a PEG ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,451,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,016,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,713. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

