Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $56.67

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.70 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,320.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,084,711.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $169,550.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,863 shares of company stock worth $45,676,179. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 670,134 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

