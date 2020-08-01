Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $210.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDOC. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.04.

TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $36,248,032. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

