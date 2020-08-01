Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.04.

Shares of TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

