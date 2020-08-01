Citigroup Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $218.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $186.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $196.07 on Thursday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

