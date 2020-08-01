Mark A. Schlossberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $29.20.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.