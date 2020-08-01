Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $215.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

