Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells 10,322 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $310,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,126.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

