Brent D. Lang Sells 11,696 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $353,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

