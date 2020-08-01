Wells Fargo & Co Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $175.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $184.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

