Raymond James Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Outperform

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $835.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $785.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.15 and a 200-day moving average of $653.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $787.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9,842.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 339,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Equinix by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.