Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $232.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average of $158.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.