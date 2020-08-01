Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

