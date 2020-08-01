Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.