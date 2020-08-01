Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 60,137 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50.

