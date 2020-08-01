31,560 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

