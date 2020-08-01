Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.