Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

