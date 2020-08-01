Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.