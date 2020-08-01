Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 134,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 57,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

NID stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.