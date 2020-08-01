Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

