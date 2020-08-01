Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

