Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 662 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $158.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

