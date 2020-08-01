Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

PFEB stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

