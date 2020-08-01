Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 326,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 82,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 277,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.