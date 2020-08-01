Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.50% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:GOAU opened at $24.91 on Friday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

