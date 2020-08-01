Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

