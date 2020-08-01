Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 155.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after buying an additional 125,881 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $357.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.38. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.89 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

