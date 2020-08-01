Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,929,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

