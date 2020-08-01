Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

