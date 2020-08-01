Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,727,000. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $23.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

