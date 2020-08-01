Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $125.19 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

