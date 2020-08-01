Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $523,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $2,544,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62.

