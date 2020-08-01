Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,241,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 462.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,432,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT opened at $112.08 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.